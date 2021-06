Dance is an essential component in K-Pop, carrying a lot of its charm and appeal. What distinguishes K-Pop from other pop music is precisely its emphasis on choreography performed by the artists themselves. K-Pop idols often have no option other than being absolute all-rounders that are good at everything. However, it is often the case that some idols are better at one particular talent than others and thus, focus a lot of their energy and time on cultivating and honing the same. This also determines the idol's position in a particular group. Today we're counting down some of the best dancers in K-Pop!