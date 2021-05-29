Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County-Operated Parks Return to Full Operations

chautauquatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced Friday that the Luensman Overview Park in the Town of Portland and the Erlandson Overview Park in the Town of Carroll have both returned to full operations. This includes the opening of the restroom facilities at each park. Reservations are required for any gathering or organized event that wants to reserve the gazebo at either park. DPF Director Brad Bentley says, "The county is excited to be able to fully open the parks at this time. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in New York State, I remind those utilizing the county's parks to continue to be respectful of others patrons of the parks." Both parks are open to the public from 8:30 AM until dusk through November 1st.

chautauquatoday.com
