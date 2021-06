With music, parades and wreath-laying ceremonies, people around the Miami Valley spent Memorial Day honoring those who died while serving. In Miamisburg, Diane Rodriguez brought her 2-year-old and 4-year-old children to the parade on Monday. Rodriguez said her husband is in the Air Force and stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, so the family moved to the area last summer. Her husband had to work Monday, but Rodriguez said it was important to bring her children to the parade and make sure they understand what Memorial Day is about.