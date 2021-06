Exclusive Rifles to Fund Harold “Pie” Keller Monument Available On Flag Day. On February 23, 1945, Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured one of the most iconic images in US military history as six Marines hoisted the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. In October 2019, Harold “Pie” Keller of Brooklyn, Iowa, was identified as one of these Marines, 74 years after Rosenthal took the photograph. With his story almost lost to history, Keller’s hometown is now cementing his legacy with a monument funded in part by American firearms manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms and Iowa-based firearms parts and accessories supplier, Brownells, Inc.