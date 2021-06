You’d have a hard time finding a child who doesn’t excitedly anticipate the return of summertime. Not only do the summer months represent a lengthy break from school, this time of year is also synonymous with family travel, outdoor activities and various other types of fun. However, the summer season isn’t without its flaws. Due to the extreme temperatures many parts of the country experience, children – and adults, for that matter – often have trouble sleeping comfortably, and as any seasoned parent can tell you, dealing with children who haven’t slept properly is no walk in the park. Parents looking to ensure that their little ones enjoy a high quality of slumber all summer long should consider making the following alterations to their sleeping spaces.