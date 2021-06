She’s all about her baby! Meghan Trainor can’t get enough of her and husband Daryl Sabara‘s son Riley. “He is Mr. Smiles, Riles Smiles. Yeah, we are obsessed … he recognizes me. He looks at me and he smiles so big. It’s so cute,” the 27-year-old songstress gushes to J-14 exclusively while promoting her partnership with Verizon for The Biggest Upgrade Ever. “I was like, ‘Riley,’ and he looked up and [it] was the biggest smile. So, that’s what we’re doing now. He also, what does he do? He grabs things now, but he can’t figure out how to hold it himself, but he’s the best to watch.”