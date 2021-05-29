Cancel
Polygon (MATIC) improves decentralized application with Google Cloud integration

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe integration will make it easier to monitor transactions and examine illegal activities. The new upgrade will benefit all players on the network, including developers and analysts. Projects such as Theta Network and Chainlink have also leveraged Google Cloud for their requirements. The team behind Polygon says its platform’s datasets...

Currenciesbeincrypto.com

BIC’s Video News Show: All About Polygon aka MATIC

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host David Boreman looks at everything about the Polygon cryptocurrency, its founders, ecosystem, famous backers and where it could be headed. While the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum were crashing, there was one standout in the sea of red....
Marketsambcrypto.com

3 reasons why Polygon’s Matic has emerged as an alternative to Ethereum

Polygon Network was seeing usage grow as the cryptocurrency market tackled volatility. Over the past few months, the project witnessed a meteoric rise which was relatively organic. As Ethereum transaction count flattened due to the network being at capacity, traders found an alternative in Polygon. 1.Transaction Count. Polygon’s daily transaction...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Prancer is announcing the new capability to security scan Google Cloud Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) files

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature for the Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) security check. With this new release, Prancer platform can connect to git repositories and security scan Google Cloud Kubernetes Config Connector (KCC) files. This move reflects Prancer's commitment to extend the security through multiple platforms and "shift the security to the left" at the hand of developers.
Computerscoursera.org

Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101)

Welcome to Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101). Over the next few weeks, we will discuss the basics of Cloud computing: what it is, what it supports, and how it is delivered. We will delve into storage services, Cloud economics, levels of managed infrastructure, and Azure services. We will also explore different deployment models of Cloud computing, as well as several hosting scenarios. Last but not least, we will compare some of the cloud platforms and discuss the future of cloud computing.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Zscaler and ServiceNow integrations improve cloud data and threat control | #cloudsecurity

Zscaler and ServiceNow have announced new integrations designed to enhance customer’s zero trust architectures by providing complete control of sensitive cloud-based data and fast threat detection and response. The new offering provides native ingestion of Zscaler’s cloud security threat intelligence in order to accelerate threat investigation and response workflows for...
Softwaretechinvestornews.com

Google Cloud Console and Firefox

Note: The two issues I’m complaining about in this post have been resolved by now. I really enjoy working in Google Cloud Console esp. relative to some other hyperscaler interfaces. Sadly, over the last couple of weeks I’ve started to notice certain areas that simply don’t work in the latest Firefox developer edition version (90beta).
Softwareubuntu.com

Introducing Ubuntu Pro for Google Cloud

June 14th, 2021: Canonical and Google Cloud today announce Ubuntu Pro on Google Cloud, a new Ubuntu offering available to all Google Cloud users. Ubuntu Pro on Google Cloud allows instant access to security patching covering thousands of open source applications for up to 10 years and critical compliance features essential to running workloads in regulated environments.
Internetthepaypers.com

Google launches integration with WooCommerce

Google has launched a new integration with US-based full-service commerce platform WooCommerce. The integration is meant to make it easier for WooCommerce's 4.4 million merchants to integrate their product inventory across Google's various search and discovery surfaces. Google also announced a similar integration with Shopify, and with over a billion...
Businessmartechseries.com

Polygon and Hypersign to bring Decentralized Identity and Security to the Global Blockchain Community

Polygon Network (previously Matic) and Hypersign to work together to accelerate mass adoption of decentralized applications with the power of secure ID and safe access. Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains Polygon Network, and Identity and Access Management (IAM) start-up Hypersign will collaborate to bring decentralized identity and security to the global blockchain community.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee and Google Cloud partner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Cloud Improves Anti-Malware Capabilities with WildFire Integration

Trusting container images or virtual machines simply because they come from public registries, marketplaces, or previous snapshots is dangerous. Container images, running containers, and virtual machines may contain misconfigurations or malware, such as crypto miners or viruses. For example, Unit 42 found 30 malicious images in Docker Hub with cryptominers that had been pulled 20 million times.
Softwarearxiv.org

ÐArcher: Detecting On-Chain-Off-Chain Synchronization Bugs in Decentralized Applications

Since the emergence of Ethereum, blockchain-based decentralized applications (DApps) have become increasingly popular and important. To balance the security, performance, and costs, a DApp typically consists of two layers: an on-chain layer to execute transactions and store crucial data on the blockchain and an off-chain layer to interact with users. A DApp needs to synchronize its off-chain layer with the on-chain layer proactively. Otherwise, the inconsistent data in the off-chain layer could mislead users and cause undesirable consequences, e.g., loss of transaction fees. However, transactions sent to the blockchain are not guaranteed to be executed and could even be reversed after execution due to chain reorganization. Such non-determinism in the transaction execution is unique to blockchain. DApp developers may fail to perform the on-chain-off-chain synchronization accurately due to their lack of familiarity with the complex transaction lifecycle. In this work, we investigate the challenges of synchronizing on-chain and off-chain data in Ethereum-based DApps. We present two types of bugs that could result in inconsistencies between the on-chain and off-chain layers. To help detect such on-chain-off-chain synchronization bugs, we introduce a state transition model to guide the testing of DApps and propose two effective oracles to facilitate the automatic identification of bugs. We build the first testing framework, DArcher, to detect on-chain-off-chain synchronization bugs in DApps. We have evaluated DArcher on 11 popular real-world DApps. DArcher achieves high precision (99.3%), recall (87.6%), and accuracy (89.4%) in bug detection and significantly outperforms the baseline methods. It has found 15 real bugs in the 11 DApps. So far, six of the 15 bugs have been confirmed by the developers, and three have been fixed. These promising results demonstrate the usefulness of DArcher.
MarketsCoinDesk

Kyber Network Announces Polygon Integration and Liquidity Mining Program

Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Kyber Network is partnering with the Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Polygon network to enhance the decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity. In an announcement on Wednesday, Kyber Network said it will expand to the Polygon network on June 30 and launch "Rainmaker" – the two-month-old Kyber dynamic market...
Softwaredestinationcrm.com

Zeotap Integrates with Google Customer Match

Zeotap, a customer data platform provider, has integrated with Google Customer Match, enabling marketers to leverage their first-party data to engage audiences at scale across Google Search, Shopping, Gmail, YouTube and Display. By becoming a Customer Match partner, Zeotap allows marketers to upload their first-party data to Google Customer Match....
Softwarechannelvisionmag.com

Prosimo Finds Multi-Cloud Backbone Improves Application Experience

Prosimo, an application experience infrastructure company, announced its State of Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Report based on a survey conducted by Sapio Research of more than 400 IT leaders at U.S.-based organizations with more than 1,000 employees. The report offers a comprehensive picture for enterprises transitioning to the cloud and multi-cloud, so...
Technologycisco.com

Seamlessly Integrate with Future Cloud Innovations

My heart is pounding and sweat is pouring down my face as I get off the ice from an extra long shift at the end of my hockey game. I glance down at my Apple Watch and see my stats and elbow the forward sitting next to me. We both look at a cloud-based hockey app to see how we did against each other over the last two skates. I switch over to my music app and rock out as I change and head to the car. A Webex message pops up on my Apple Watch. As the car starts up, the music never stops and I read the teams message in my CarPlay screen, “don’t forget to sign off on that budget due tomorrow, I have attached the document for your review.” And when I get home and walk in the door, my Sonos speakers pick up the music while I open my laptop, open Webex, and read and sign the report. I thank my colleague for the reminder and head off to a shower and bed.
Marketspublish0x.com

Algorand (ALGO): Decentralized & Fast Smart Contracts

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there are a few major issues facing the technology. And the main one is that it is nearly impossible to have full decentralization along with full security and full scalability. All one has to do is look at the scalability issues affecting Bitcoin to know this is only a problem which will continue to grow as the user base for cryptocurrency continues to expand. This problem, also called a trilemma, has led rise to a new project trying to become to cryptocurrency solution to everyone’s problems. And this solution in a blockchain known as Algorand.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Cloud Improves SLA for Bigtable and Adds New Security Features

Google Cloud has recently raised the availability SLA for Bigtable instances up to 99.999%, matching the SLA for Firestore and Cloud Spanner. The data storage system introduced as well two new security features for enterprise workloads, Customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) and Data Access audit logs. Scalable to hundreds of petabytes...
Computerscisco.com

Power of Cloud Application Centric Infrastructure (Cloud ACI) in Service Chaining

It is a reality that most enterprise customers are moving from a private data center model to a hybrid multi-cloud model. They are either moving some of their existing applications or developing newer applications in a cloud native way to deploy in the public clouds. Customers are wary about sticking to just a single public cloud provider for fear of vendor lock-in. Hence, we are seeing a very high percentage of customers adopting a multi cloud strategy. According to Flexera 2021 State of the cloud report, this number stands at 92%. While a multi cloud model gives customers flexibility, better disaster recovery and helps with compliance, it also comes with a number of challenges. Customers have to learn not just one, but all of the different public cloud nuances and implementations.