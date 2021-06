The famous mathematician and investor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, famous for anticipating the global crisis of 2008 in his book ‘Black Swan’Until recently, he thought that bitcoin was a promising currency as it was not controlled by any government. However, the expert has changed his mind, as made clear in a recent Article in which he criticizes the operation of cryptocurrencies and warns that investors and Bitcoin enthusiasts seriously underestimate the threat posed by the power of governments.