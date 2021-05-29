Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Round 1 Game 6: Preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) The Canadiens needed a better offensive showing — or any offensive display at all after getting shut out in Game 4 — to get back in the series with the Maple Leafs. The player who made that happen was unlikely given what he'd done in the regular season, but Joel Armia's two-goal performance in the opening minutes wasn't out of character for a player who finished near the top of the scoring list for Montreal in last year's post-season.