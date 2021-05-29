Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Round 1 Game 6: Preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) The Canadiens needed a better offensive showing — or any offensive display at all after getting shut out in Game 4 — to get back in the series with the Maple Leafs. The player who made that happen was unlikely given what he’d done in the regular season, but Joel Armia’s two-goal performance in the opening minutes wasn’t out of character for a player who finished near the top of the scoring list for Montreal in last year’s post-season.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Armia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Game 6#Cbc#Tva Sports#The Maple Leafs#Nhl Live The Canadiens#Montreal#Time#Nbcsn#English#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 of first round

Tarasenko returns, Perron out for St. Louis; MacKinnon to play for Colorado. Vladimir Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Ball Arena on Monday. The forward practiced Saturday and Sunday...
NHLYardbarker

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian: Receives medical clearance

Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who Will Be the Playoff X-Factor?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are about to face each other in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. It is a shame that both fan bases have had to wait this long for these...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs Name Jack Campbell Starting Goaltender for Game 1 Against Canadiens

Four days away from kicking off their postseason run, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't hesitate when asked who will start in goal for Game 1 against the Montreal Canandiens. "Jack Campbell will be in for us." The goaltender has exceeded the team's expectations in his first full...
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Women's hockey star Danielle Goyette joins Wickenheiser on Toronto Maple Leafs staff

CALGARY — Canadian women's hockey veteran Danielle Goyette has been named director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who won two Olympic gold medals and eight world championships with the national women's team, has been head...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Ben Hutton Unavailable Indefinitely for Toronto Maple Leafs

Lefty defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe reported the news earlier today. A trade deadline acquisition for the Maple Leafs, Hutton was supposed to bolster the blue line. Splitting time between the minor leagues and the Anaheim Ducks for a majority of the season, Hutton struggled to find his game. Only registering five points through 34 games, with a plus/minus of -13, Hutton was absent on offence. His advanced statistics tell the same story – a 45.8% Corsi for, and a -4.8 relative Corsi. Producing similar numbers in the minor leagues, he was not the most productive player on the ice.
NHLchatsports.com

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens Playoff Preview: 5v5 Matchups, Special Teams, X-Factors, and a Series Prediction

This is a dream scenario for the NHL, particularly in a season where no fans were allowed inside an arena in Canada. But none of that matters to the Leafs, whose focus is on the task at hand. The team has been eliminated in the first round/play-in round in four straight years. They’ve responded this season by winning the division, but at some point, they need to have some real playoff success, and the urgency has been dialed up a few notches considering the circumstances — including competing in the easiest division they’ve been a part of in well over a decade.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Gallagher Explains Who They Are as a Team Right Now

It was a welcome sight to see Brendan Gallagher back on his usual line at the Montreal Canadiens’ first practice of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday in preparation for their much-anticipated first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which gets underway on Thursday. The Habs’ assistant captain has...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Be Scared of Carey Price?

Carey Price is expected to start in net for the Montreal Canadiens, but should the Toronto Maple Leafs be scared of him?. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens begin their series on Thursday, and one of the biggest question marks is how Habs goalie Carey Price will perform fresh off the injured reserve.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

North Division Odds: NHL Playoffs Betting Preview

As the Vancouver Canucks press on with their regular season make-up games against the Calgary Flames this week, the rest of the NHL has moved forward with the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canucks’ North Division rivals will be in action this week as the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers start on Wednesday night and the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs start on Thursday night.
NHLtipofthetower.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell gets well deserved nod for Game 1

There should have been no doubt as to who was going to be the starter in Game 1 of the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs but Sheldon Keefe had to go through the formal process. At no point during the season had the Leafs acknowledged that Frederik Andersen was...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors: Language, Lines and Injury Updates

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens news and rumors rundown, we’ll break down trade rumors, Canadiens roster updates, and much more. In the 55th game of the season, the Canadiens iced a lineup that was without a francophone Quebecois player. This caused a massive reaction among the local politicians who stepped up to demand the team have more local representation.