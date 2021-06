When the puck drops on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena, it’ll officially end an entire week without hockey for the Montreal Canadiens. The semifinalists representing the North Division wrapped up their four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets last Monday and will be thrust into a completely different environment than the one they’ve become accustomed to. They’ll be playing in front of a capacity crowd for the first time all year, as Canadian arenas just started allowing limited numbers of fans to attend games, and it’ll be one of the loudest and most raucous crowds the NHL has to offer. How much of a shock will the crowd noise be, and how quickly can Montreal shake off a week’s worth of rust?