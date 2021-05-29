Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Unique Convocation Ceremonies Of The World

By Anna Papadopoulos
ceoworld.biz
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations! You have worked hard and are about to graduate! Now we all know that convocation ceremonies have all the usual drills in them. From mortarboard caps, long gowns, and speeches. But in some universities across the world, convocation comes with its own set of twists. So, gear up as...

ceoworld.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#Smith College#Notre Dame University#The University Of Texas#Vamos Spanish Academy#Thompson Chapel#Swedish High School#University Of Notre Dame#Edinburgh University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Country
Argentina
Related
Collegesumanitoba.ca

Spring Convocation: Meet the class of 2021

Meet some of the incredible members of the University of Manitoba’s class of 2021. These students have shown resiliency and strength, and are positioned to shape our world like no class before them. They will graduate during Spring Convocation, June 15-17, on UM’s new virtual event platform. Congratulations to all...
Washtenaw County, MIwelovedexter.com

WCC academic ‘stars’ recognized at Honors Convocation

The Washtenaw Community College Spring 2021 Virtual Honors Convocation honored 507 high honors and honors graduate candidates in the Class of 2021 and 780 additional students who earned high honors during the Winter 2021 semester. Two student speakers – Jesse Bishop and Abdul Kizito – joined WCC President Dr. Rose...
High Schoolmesabitribune.com

Feather ceremony

Last Wednesday a special ceremony was held for three Native American graduates at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School. Each student was presented with an Eagle feather, and medicine wheel pin to signify the achievement of this important educational journey and the honor each one brings to their family, community and tribal nation. Eagle feathers are given only in times of great honor, it is believed that as eagles roam the sky, they have a special connection with the creator. Their feathers represent honesty, truth, majesty, strength, courage, wisdom, power, and freedom. The process started back in September with multiple applications, tribal liaisons, obtaining the permit and finally putting the request in, and just in the nick of time were received less than a week ago. They were then presented to each student by John Villebrun with a traditional tribal blessing given in Ojibwe. With the pins presented by Stacy Gallus the Indian Education Coordinator at MIB. Mountain Iron-Buhl is proud to honor the culture and heritage of all our students and wish all the 2021 graduates a life of love, success, and a life to be proud of. MiigwechPictured (from left): Stacy Gallus (MI-B Indian Education), Beau Tapio, Hunter Shaleen, Elijah Goggleye, John Villebrun (Tribal member and MI-B Teacher)
Collegesmcmaster.ca

Convocation 2021

We have come to learn that the list of Humanities and Nursing graduate names had an error in its presentation. We apologize for this and are working to correct the names that appear on screen during the ceremonies. New videos will be uploaded to reflect the correct list of graduate names.
CollegesAmarillo Globe-Times

Wendler: The core of the university experience

The Core Curriculum at universities (not to be confused with "Common Core"), sometimes called general education requirement, is determined by faculty and legislative leadership. Unfortunately, some students, parents, and even faculty and university leaders see these courses as what a student "must get out of the way before they really begin to study."
Ann Arbor, MIcoroflot.com

Tenured Faculty Position in Anti-Racism By Design

The University of Michigan is one of the world’s foremost public research universities. The Stamps School of Art & Design, as one of the 19 schools and colleges at the UM’s Ann Arbor, Michigan campus, offers a rich interdisciplinary environment for the development of creative practitioners. Undergraduate programs include BFA and BA degrees in art and design, a BFA in Interarts Performance, and a number of dual degree options with other UM schools and colleges. At the graduate level, students pursue one of two tracks of study – an MFA in Art and an MDes in Integrative Design.
Mount Vernon, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Graduation ceremonies

Members of the 2021Mount Vernon High School senior class toss their hats into the air at the end of commencement exercises at Tiger Gym on Friday, May 28. A total of 90 students received their diplomas during the event. MVISD Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough gave the class address. Ben Minter gave the valedictory address, Amanda Tran gave the salutatory address, and Cynthia Castillo gave the invocation.
Collegesroi-nj.com

Palmese named dean of Rowan’s College of Engineering

When they were seeking the next dean of the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering, Rowan University officials knew they wanted a leader whose background includes a deep research experience and a commitment to undergraduate — and graduate — teaching. More than that, they wanted someone who has a focus...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Pharmacy Celebrates 105 Graduates in Virtual Convocation

| The Class of 2021 trekked a challenging road on the journey to graduation, and the graduates marked their path with perseverance and determination during an ongoing period of uncertainty. Speakers made it clear this class would leave a legacy of resilience, as the College of Pharmacy celebrated its 105...
Collegessportsdigita.com

Benefits of Virtual College Tours Post Pandemic

Even though colleges and universities are allowing students back on campus, virtual college tours are here to stay. The role virtual tours will now play is different than a few months ago. No longer will virtual tours be the only offering used to attract students, student-athletes, and faculty, instead they will provide 3 main benefits to colleges and universities:
Hammond, LAtheadvocate.com

SLU honors students in May 6 convocation

HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University students Makenzie Plaisance, of Hammond, and Jessica Walker, of Denham Springs, were named Outstanding Residents for 2020-21 by the College of Education at its honors convocation May 6. The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors. The list of students receiving honors includes the...
Collegeshamlethub.com

Tess Rhian of Carmel Recognized at Muhlenberg College 2021 Honors Convocation

The Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation, which was held this year at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, is a formal academic ceremony designed to honor and celebrate leadership and scholarly excellence and achievement. Student honoree Tess Rhian of Carmel received The Class of 1969 Music Award. Jill Stephen, professor of...
Harvard, MANECN

Harvard University Professor to Launch Bid for Governor

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen plans to announce her official bid for governor on Tuesday, making her the first Black woman to seek the state's top office as a major party candidate, her campaign confirmed to the State House News Service. Allen, a Democrat who serves as director of the...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 Best & Brightest Online MBAs: D’Onior Felton, George Washington University

“Wife, physician, Naval Officer who is counting her blessings on the way to new challenges.”. Fun fact about yourself: My favorite educational experience was studying at the University of Alexandria in Egypt. Undergraduate School and Degree: The University of Maryland University College, Psychology. Where are you currently working? Anne Arundel...
Healthmskcc.org

A Graduation Like No Other: MSK Kids Annual Pediatric Convocation Ceremony

Growing up is tough. Growing up with cancer is even tougher. The graduates at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s 15th Annual Convocation Ceremony know it firsthand. Each year, MSK Kids honors its own graduating class: children and teens who were treated for cancer or blood disorders at MSK Kids and are now graduating high school. On June 10, 2021, approximately 40 graduating high school seniors from states across the country gathered online for an event that celebrated their resilience in the face of overwhelming obstacles.
Educationmomblogsociety.com

What Makes A Montessori Education Unique

Montessori schools are unique because they are child-centric, with the children’s development and learning being of utmost priority. Furthermore, the education offered in the schools has balanced attention in meeting a child’s physical, spiritual, intellectual, and emotional development. The primary goal of Montessori schools is to aid each child in reaching their full potential in all aspects of their life.
Collegesnprillinois.org

Critics Concerned About Princeton's Removal Of Latin, Greek Requirement In Classics

Students who want to major in classics at Princeton University are no longer required to study Latin or Greek. John McWhorter is one of the academics who believes this might be an erratum - and there you have it, half my Latin vocabulary. Professor McWhorter, of course, is a linguistics professor at Columbia University and joins us now. Professor, thanks so much for being with us.
High Schoollansesentinel.net

Honors convocation in-person; Many earn annual awards

L’Anse Area School (LAS) recognized students who were awarded medals for the 2020-21 school year for Honor’s Convocation. The presentation was held May 19, 2021 at the LAS gymnasium, starting off with the processional “Celebration March” by Bob Cotter, played by the 7-12 grade band and directed by Aaron Poniatowski. The processional was led by Valedictorian Alayna Waara and Salutatorian Daniel Williams, with a welcome speech given by Superintendent Susan Tollefson. Tollefson gave the introduction of the speaker, Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, a 2005 L’Anse High School graduate. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.