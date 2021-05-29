Unique Convocation Ceremonies Of The World

Last Wednesday a special ceremony was held for three Native American graduates at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School. Each student was presented with an Eagle feather, and medicine wheel pin to signify the achievement of this important educational journey and the honor each one brings to their family, community and tribal nation. Eagle feathers are given only in times of great honor, it is believed that as eagles roam the sky, they have a special connection with the creator. Their feathers represent honesty, truth, majesty, strength, courage, wisdom, power, and freedom. The process started back in September with multiple applications, tribal liaisons, obtaining the permit and finally putting the request in, and just in the nick of time were received less than a week ago. They were then presented to each student by John Villebrun with a traditional tribal blessing given in Ojibwe. With the pins presented by Stacy Gallus the Indian Education Coordinator at MIB. Mountain Iron-Buhl is proud to honor the culture and heritage of all our students and wish all the 2021 graduates a life of love, success, and a life to be proud of. MiigwechPictured (from left): Stacy Gallus (MI-B Indian Education), Beau Tapio, Hunter Shaleen, Elijah Goggleye, John Villebrun (Tribal member and MI-B Teacher)