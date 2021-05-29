Where To Learn Flavor Chemistry In The World

In the three subjects I teach at the local college, i.e., philosophy, world religions and ethics, I begin the semester’s classes with these words: “Students, if you have enrolled in this course to learn how to do, create or fix something, then you will probably be disappointed. However, before you consider exiting this learning opportunity in the humanities, let me forcefully say: "A sincere engagement in the elements a philosophy course advances (also world religions or ethics) will greatly assist you in the career you select or have selected and will be far more important than you may now realize. My hope and bet are that you will complete this learning experience better understanding how to navigate the world you now know and the one that awaits. Bon voyage.’”