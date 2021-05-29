Cancel
Where To Learn Flavor Chemistry In The World

By Alexandra Dimitropoulou
ceoworld.biz
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavors are an important ingredient in the food industry. They help enhance the taste of the overall meal in an instant. Due to the worldwide demand of the food industry, flavor chemistry as a discipline has taken center stage. The course helps individuals to tackle the demands of the food...

ceoworld.biz
#Stanford University#Cambridge University#Mit#The University Of Tokyo#University Of Oxford One#The University Of Oxford#Flavor Chemists
Chemistrycaltech.edu

Organic Chemistry Seminar

Umpolung Strategies Towards C–O, C–C, and C–N Bonds Enabled by Hypervalent Iodine Reagents. Hypervalent iodine reagents in the I(III) oxidation state have emerged as a versatile, environmentally benign toolkit for the functionalization of organic molecules. Amongst their diverse reactivity is the ability to facilitate reversed-polarity, or "umpolung", transformations of typically nucleophilic functionalities, enabling novel bond disconnections. Our laboratory has leveraged an underexplored class of I(III)-reagents, (bis)cationic nitrogen ligated lambda-3 iodanes (N-HVIs), as well as the analogous I(V) class (Bi(N)-HVIs), as a platform to develop umpolung transformations of heteroatoms and alkenes. The presence of datively bound heterocyclic ligands leads to enhanced, highly tunable and novel reactivity relative to their well-established oxygen or halogen ligated counterparts. In the talk, our efforts in reagent development as well as umpolung C–O, C–C, and C–N bond forming reactions towards scaffolds of synthetic and biological relevance will be discussed.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Delicious Chemistry” – How a PhD Student Learned To Use His Chemistry Skills in Cooking Dishes

What sets chemistry apart from other natural sciences is the ability to get creative and find amazing solutions to long known problems. A PhD student Tshepo Dipheko from South Africa, instills love for chemistry into people. He doesn’t show it too much, just unwittingly reminds that chemistry surrounds a person absolutely everywhere — it’s in the body, brain, clothing, food and household items. According to the student, it’s impossible to remain indifferent because “Chemistry is everything. We encounter it when drinking coffee or tea, holding a paper cup in our hands, or setting off fireworks on New Year’s Eve”.
Sciencejournaliststoolbox.org

Science Resources

A social listening tool designed to bridge the gap between journalists and scientists within social media platforms. The main goal is to help journalists find trending scientific content. An editorially independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit service for journalists and scientists. Its goal is to help get more science into news stories. It...
ChemistryBrookings Register

SDSU chemistry research featured on journal cover

BROOKINGS – Having your research on the cover of a prestigious journal is a milestone in a faculty member’s career – it’s something South Dakota State University assistant professor Rachel Willand-Charnley and undergraduate researcher Timothy Paris already have under their belts. Willand-Charnley became a faculty member in SDSU’s Department of...
Scienceworldofchemicals.com

Senior Scientist, Chemistry

Act as a leader in the laboratory, executing on program and chemistry strategy. Provide scientific mentoring and technical training of team members. Develop and utilize innovative synthetic, medicinal chemistry and/or chemical biology problem solving skills coupled with analysis of diverse data sets to build structure-activity relationships. Design, synthesize, purify and characterize drug candidates and/or chemical probes in target identification, target validation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization projects.
ScienceBioMed Central

Meet the SDG3 researchers: Alaa Abouelfetouh

Welcome to our Meet the SDG3 researcher blog collection. We are interviewing a series of academics and practitioners working in diverse fields to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. You can find other posts in this collection here, and discover what else Springer Nature is doing to advance progress towards achieving this goal on our dedicated SDG3 hub.
Environmentnewfoodmagazine.com

Researchers create plastic alternative from “vegan spider silk”

The Cambridge University team’s research is usually based around Alzheimer’s Disease, yet they have inadvertently managed to develop a possible substitute for single-use plastic. Researchers have created a plant-based, sustainable, scalable material that could replace single-use plastics in many consumer products. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, created a...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Real education is learning how to live in the world

In the three subjects I teach at the local college, i.e., philosophy, world religions and ethics, I begin the semester’s classes with these words: “Students, if you have enrolled in this course to learn how to do, create or fix something, then you will probably be disappointed. However, before you consider exiting this learning opportunity in the humanities, let me forcefully say: "A sincere engagement in the elements a philosophy course advances (also world religions or ethics) will greatly assist you in the career you select or have selected and will be far more important than you may now realize. My hope and bet are that you will complete this learning experience better understanding how to navigate the world you now know and the one that awaits. Bon voyage.’”
SciencePosted by
Newsweek

Where Is the Southern Ocean? Location Officially Recognized on World Oceans Day

On World Oceans Day, National Geographic announced that its cartographers have officially recognized the waters surrounding Antartica as the Southern Ocean. The National Geographic Society began making maps in 1915, but until yesterday it had only officially recognized four oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic. Now, Society geographers have...
PhysicsNature.com

The twists and turns of chiral chemistry

Chirality is fundamental to chemistry, molecular biology and photonics, but chirality itself is not often in the spotlight. Lewis E. MacKenzie and Patrycja Stachelek report on the 2021 Chiral Materials meeting, which explored how chirality manifests in functional materials, and how it can lead to new technological applications. Chirality —...
Atlanta, GAinternships.com

CDC Research Chemistry Internship

*Applications will be reviewed on a rolling-basis. A research opportunity is available with the Tobacco and Volatiles Branch (TVB), Division of Laboratory Sciences (DLS) of the National Center for Environmental Health (NCEH) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Chemistrydataversity.net

Exploring a Chemistry Ontology

Click to learn more about author Martyna Pawletta. We are often asked if it’s possible to work with ontologies. By “work with ontologies,” people can mean many different things, but let’s focus today on one particular ontology and basic tasks, including reading and querying ontologies to create an interactive tool at the end. For this purpose, today, we dive into the world of chemistry to use the ChEBI ontology (Chemical Entities of Biological Interest).
Educationchantillynews.org

Online learning affects world language classes

While students face many challenges with online education, learning and teaching a language online brings additional challenges to students and teachers. According to EdSource, in order to learn to speak, read and write fluently, they need additional language classes and many opportunities to practice speaking and interacting with peers and teachers, which can be difficult remotely.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

More metallomimetic chemistry from boron

The central atom in an umbrella-shaped boron cluster can bond like a transition metal in two different ways, new research shows. It adds to boron’s propensity for forming unusual bonds, including other recent studies showing that it can bond with sodium and neon. The partially filled d-shell of transition metal...
Madison, WIUW Madison

Engineering students learn by solving real-world problems

At the University of Wisconsin–Madison, engineering students take classes from professors whose innovative research unlocks the knowledge and technologies needed to create tomorrow’s advances. Those students also have many opportunities to apply their engineering education to real-life challenges. In other words, they learn engineering by doing it — and in...
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Safer Food, Safer World: USDA Combines Science, Trade, and Online Learning

Posted by Deborah B. Hamilton, International Program Specialist, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in Health and Safety. As we recognize World Food Safety Day, we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Food Safety Network (FSN), a partnership between USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FSN provides developing countries with the tools and training to strengthen animal and plant health, food safety, and agricultural trade. But, that’s not all. The work of FSN also supports the U.S. Government Global Food Security Strategy’s goals to improve food security, and reduce poverty and malnutrition around the world.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

G Fuel Creates The Tetris Blast Flavor For World Tetris Day

G Fuel popped out a special surprise today for Tetris fans as they have created a Tetris Blast flavor to celebrate World Tetris Day. Right now, as of when this article is being written, you can go purchase a special Collector's Box that will come with the new flavor (rainbow candy) in a 40 serving tub, along with a 16 oz shaker specially branded with the Tetris logo on it, for $40. They're also selling a canned version at select retail spots, but not available on the website. They will sell these until supplies last, or when the promotion officially end of June 7th (Monday).
Lifestylecinfin.com

Healthy swimming: A matter of chemistry

While Southerners may enjoy swimming year-round, most Americans are limited to a summer pool season – and that means pool chemical season, too. Swimming is the fifth most popular leisure activity in the U.S. according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the No. 1 activity for kids and teens, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With all the commercial and home pools and spas in use, that adds up to a lot of chemicals.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Where Symmetries between Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics Improve Simulations

The laws of quantum mechanics, infamous for being unintuitive, predict a litany of strange effects. Many exotic materials, such as superconductors, have such complicated behavior that even the most powerful computers cannot handle their calculations [1]. As a result, some systems must be conquered through innovative, large-scale simulations [2]. UT Austin researcher Chris Roth has developed a machine-learning algorithm that uses two symmetries to make this problem more tractable [3]. First, the periodic system finds an analog in the input structure. Second, the forces between the particles conveniently obey a type of dependence characteristic of the output of the algorithm.