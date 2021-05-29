Top Universities To Study Montessori Teaching From

Bradley University is establishing the Office of Global Studies and Initiatives (OGSI), effective August 1, 2021. This new office will support, enhance and champion global education comprehensively at Bradley University. OGSI will work collaboratively with faculty, staff and units across campus to support, promote and expand learning opportunities for Bradley students to develop global and cross-cultural competences. It will facilitate the building of networks across divisions and colleges to foster multidisciplinary education, as well as strengthen student support, which will aid the university’s recruitment and retention of domestic and international students. OGSI will also advance partnerships that will augment these efforts and activities.