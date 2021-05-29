Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Love and remembrance

By Steve Gillespie
Paragould Daily Press
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This is an updated version of a column published in 2020. The origins of Memorial Day go back to the Civil War, but Carmella LaSpada has been essential to the spirit of this holiday in modern times. In 1971 LaSpada was on a USO tour in Southeast Asia...

www.paragoulddailypress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Uso#National Public Radio#Americans#The U S Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
News Break
White House
Related
Festivalecbpublishing.com

Big Bend Hospice honors a day of Remembrance Juneteenth – June 19, 1865 Celebration Freedom and Diversity

This year the recognition and celebration of Juneteenth has a special meaning in my heart. The fact that on June 19 the emancipation of those who were enslaved took place in Galveston Texas and was announced on that date in 1865, has been with me for years. The representation and remembrance of a freed people from bondage should always be honored and celebrated. As I look throughout society, I am excited that the long-awaited time where this Country did not give much attention to this day is finally changing course. Numerous celebrations, recognitions, programs, and speeches are expected to be shared all throughout the United States in the name of justice, equality, and freedom. State and local officials throughout the nation are enacting legislation to bring light and importance to Juneteenth to raise awareness and educate its citizens on honoring this day.
Celebrationsparentmap.com

VIRTUAL: Juneteenth Journeys of Remembrance Celebration

Contributing artists include Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Damien Geter, Black Stax and Joe Williams. Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn the history, traditions and story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond. ﻿﻿﻿All ages welcome. Please register at kcls.org. Image: Clockwise...
Winchester, KYWinchester Sun

I love my America

Everyone loves a birthday party and America is getting ready to celebrate its 245th birthday. Each American will celebrate in different ways as they do each year. I have a feeling the first celebrations included lots of prayer for this wonderful land called America. I sure hope this year we include prayer for our country and one another on the Fourth of July, the day we celebrate our Independence Day, and this prayer is often repeated throughout the year.
MusicBoston Globe

Today in History

Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year. Birthdays: Actor June Lockhart is 96. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 88. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 84. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 82. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 79. Singer Carly Simon is 76. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 73. Rock singer Tim Finn is 69. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 67. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 67. Actor Michael Sabatino is 66. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 60. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 58. Actor Erica Gimpel is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 55. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 54. Actor Angela Kinsey is 50. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 49. Actor Linda Cardellini is 46. Actor Busy Philipps is 42.
MusicWicked Local

The Poetry Room: The American Flag

The classic poem “Ragged Old Flag” written by Johnny Cash is more important today than ever before because of what our country has been through. As we look forward to celebrating the coming Fourth of July, let us remember the greatness of our country and the freedoms we enjoy. Think about the hundreds of thousands of men and women who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our democracy and way of life.
PoliticsHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for June 25

On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional. In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution. In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians...
Religionpoz.com

God Is Love and Love Is for Everyone

I recently flew to Long Beach to be with my friend Archbishop Carl Bean as he begins his hospice journey. Normally this would be a very private moment, but Carl needs our help. He is a proud man who would be mortified that I am sharing his Go Fund Me campaign, but he needs support. Some of you might not know Carl but, in the Black LGBTQ community, he is a hero, preacher, and fighter against HIV in the African American community. If you never got to see him preach (watch), you missed something special. Carl fought against discrimination and oppression. He is the founder of the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, the Minority AIDS Project and NMAC.
Tecumseh, OKcountywidenews.com

Tecumseh Golden Age Center

News Flash: Golden Age Center opens Tuesday, July 6, to in house meals. Drive by meals will continue during July for transition, but will be discontinued in August. No masks will be necessary, but you must have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have not been picking up meals, you...
Montana Statearcamax.com

Other Notable Events for June 25

In 1876, U.S. Army Gen. George Custer and his force of 208 men were killed by Chief Sitting Bull's Sioux warriors at Little Big Horn in Montana. In 1942, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower took command of the U.S. World War II forces in Europe. In 1950, North Korean forces...
Militaryhometownfocus.us

Day of Remembrance to mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task Force, and the Minnesota Military Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September with an event on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds. The official 9/11 Day of Remembrance is scheduled in-person for Saturday, September 11,...
Paterson, NJfox5ny.com

Remembrance and hope at Juneteenth commemorations across the region

NEW JERSEY - Hope and remembrance were the themes of the day on Friday as Juneteenth commemorations began nationwide. In Paterson, New Jersey, a Juneteenth flag was raised to mark the newest federal holiday, one of several events across the tri-state area. "My grandparents were sharecroppers and my mother picked...
Olmsted Falls, OHMorning Journal

OImsted Falls to honor Vietnam veterans with Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Village Green Park

Olmsted Falls will honor those who served in a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Ceremony on June 26 at the Village Green Park, located at Columbia Road and Water Street. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the ceremony will feature a flyover by the University Hospitals Air Med, a color guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and a speech by Rick Adler, a Vietnam veteran and lifelong resident of Olmsted Falls.
Portland, ORpdx.edu

Marking Juneteenth with Remembrance

Portland State University will celebrate Juneteenth as an official university holiday for the first time this year, encouraging students and employees to use the time as an educational opportunity to learn more about the history of the day and of the Black experience in Oregon. Taylor Stewart, who graduated Sunday...
Worldanash.org

Revered and Loved

Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Groner, who passed away on 4 Tammuz 5768, was the man who built Lubavitch in Australia. He was known for his dynamic personality and his exceptional love for his community. Reb Yitzchok Dovid Groner grew up in New York in close proximity to the Frierdiker Rebbe and...