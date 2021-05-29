Love and remembrance

This year the recognition and celebration of Juneteenth has a special meaning in my heart. The fact that on June 19 the emancipation of those who were enslaved took place in Galveston Texas and was announced on that date in 1865, has been with me for years. The representation and remembrance of a freed people from bondage should always be honored and celebrated. As I look throughout society, I am excited that the long-awaited time where this Country did not give much attention to this day is finally changing course. Numerous celebrations, recognitions, programs, and speeches are expected to be shared all throughout the United States in the name of justice, equality, and freedom. State and local officials throughout the nation are enacting legislation to bring light and importance to Juneteenth to raise awareness and educate its citizens on honoring this day.