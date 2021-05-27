Cancel
Public Health

Black Women Try To Avert Medical Racism By Searching For Black Doctors

By WLRN 91.3 FM
 30 days ago

Last month, the CDC declared racism as a serious public health threat. It affects people's health in big ways, like where they live, where they work, whether they can afford treatment. It also affects how doctors talk to patients of color. For Black women, systemic medical racism shows up starkly in childbirth. They are three times more likely to die after giving birth than white women. As a result, many Black women are seeking out Black doctors. From member station WLRN in Miami, Veronica Zaragovia reports.

