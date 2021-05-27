Black Women Try To Avert Medical Racism By Searching For Black Doctors

The Flow It Forward Scholarship Program is a four-year allotment that will provide $200,000 annually to Black women at HBCUs studying towards careers in health care. When Dr. Andrea Alexander was studying for her medical degree at Howard University’s College of Medicine, the Houston-based obstetrician and gynecologist says what kept her motivated as the years ticked by and the debt increased was her impact. She was aware of the difference she was making within the Black community as Dr. Alexander was doing more than treating disease.