Biden unveils record $6 trillion budget for 2022

Here's a novel idea: if the government engages in less taxing, spending, and borrowing, the negative consequences of all that taxing, spending, and borrowing will be limited. That's the bottom line from a pair of recent studies that project the long-term economic consequences of the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and a more hypothetical $1.5 trillion spending plan offered by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va). Manchin, who remains a key holdout in Democrats' plans to pass the larger package through Congress, says he won't support the $3.5 trillion bill because he's concerned that adding to the national debt will constrain America's future economic growth. The two studies, both completed by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), an economic policy think tank housed at the University of Pennsylvania, support Manchin's caution is warranted.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO