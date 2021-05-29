Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Did Ariana Grande Remove Her Tattoos?

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some of the “Positions” singer’s tattoos were covered up in her recent wedding photos from May 15. Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of those same pieces were covered for her iHeartRadio Awards performance of “Save Your Tears” with The Weeknd on May 27. The tattoos that were seemingly not...

bozemanskissfm.com
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Grammy Awards#Wedding Photos#Iheartradio Awards#Spirited Away S#Japanese#Spirit World#Butterflies#Sat#Design#Plot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Doja Cat to team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on new album

Doja Cat will team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on her upcoming album. The ‘Say So’ hitmaker is set to release her third album, ‘Planet Her’, on June 25, and on Wednesday (10.06.21) she unveiled the track list for the record, as well as the collaborations fans can expect to see on the record.
Celebritiesat40.com

Ariana Grande Looks So Fierce In Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Voice'

On Wednesday (June 9), the “34+35” musician took to Instagram with several behind-the-scenes outtakes from amid filming The Voice. In a series of pictures, Grande strikes a fierce pose in an all-black outfit featuring a skin-baring, floral-shaped top as well as her signature knee-high black boots. In her introduction, the...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Gets Bicycle for Two as Wedding Gift From PETA

Weeks after the 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, the animal rights activists reveal what they gave her and her new husband in celebration of their union. AceShowbiz - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals bosses have sent newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez a...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Is It Just Me, Or Have Ariana's Arm Tattoos Totally Disappeared?

Arianators, grab your magnifying glasses — an investigation is underway. Don’t worry, your fave songstress is just fine as she lives her best (married) life. But you may have noticed something slightly off about the Positions singer as of late. If you’re an Ari stan who’s already noticed the low-key change in the singer’s appearance, then you’re probs wondering: Did Ariana Grande get her arm tattoos removed? The evidence is quite interesting, to say the least. *insert detective emoji here*
Celebrities1043theparty.com

Ariana Grande Congratulates Her Brother On His Engagement

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to send best wishes to her older brother, Frankie on his engagement. She wrote: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”. Frankie, 38, is a dancer, actor, singer and activist who has enjoyed stints on Broadway...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Musicabouther.com

Is Ariana Grande Launching A New Brand?

A celebratory year so far for the pop queen, Ariana Grande married her beau Dalton Gomez and the pop star has another exciting milestone coming up. Grande filed a trademark request for her own beauty brand. Following the likes of Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, the “Side To Side” singer has plans to launch a skin and body care lie under the name “God Is A Woman,” after one of her chart topping hits.
Recipesava360.com

Can These Chefs Turn Ariana Grande's Dress Into A Dessert? • Tasty

Katie challenges Kelly & Jasmine to turn Ariana Grande's dress into a dessert. Which dessert is your favorite?. The official YouTube channel of all things Tasty, the world's largest food network. From recipes, world-class talent, and top-of-the-line cookware, we help connect food lovers in every way they interact with food.
Musicwrmf.com

Ariana Grande announces new ‘God Is a Woman’ fragrance

After rumors swirled that Ariana Grande was starting a new beauty line, we now know we’ll be getting at least one new beauty product from the singer in the near future. Ari revealed on social media Monday that her newest fragrance — called God Is a Woman after her Sweetener song of the same name — will be coming soon to Ulta Beauty stores. The post gives fans their first glimpse of the perfume, which comes in a unique white gem-cut bottle.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Ariana Grande Just Wore Not One, But Two Viral TikTok Brands

Goodbye oversized hoodies and thigh-high boots, hello TikTok fashion. On Wednesday, newly married Ariana Grande posted outtakes from NBC’s The Voice to her Instagram account, in which she wore pieces from not one, but two indie brands beloved on the Gen Z platform. With guidance from her longtime stylist Mimi...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Had Their First Public Outing Following Their Wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez made their first post-wedding, public appearance together on Saturday night. The couple were seen with four friends at Wolfgang Puck's restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Puck posed with the group for a photo, which he posted to his Instagram yesterday evening, writing in the caption, "Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair! Thank you for coming by @arianagrande!"