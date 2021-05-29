1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers: Tammy Slaton Seen Filming Season 3 At TWO Shocking Sites!

The A Million Little Things season 3 finale is coming on ABC on Wednesday, June 9, and you should get a good feeling in advance of what is coming. There is a two-hour block on that night that has the incredible challenge of trying to wrap up a year’s worth of stories. That is hard enough on a normal season, but this time around you are adding such important subjects as a global health crisis and a battle for social justice and change. These have added to the power of this season, and getting resolutions to some of these matters is almost impossible.