1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers: Tammy Slaton Seen Filming Season 3 At TWO Shocking Sites!
1000-Lb Sisters features two sisters. In the first seasons of the reality TV show, viewers became fascinated by siblings Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton. Recently, 1000-Lb Sisters got renewed for its third season. And fans have wondered what might happen in season 3. Would Tammy Slaton finally match her sister Amy with regard to weight loss success? And will Amy decide to add to her happiness with a second baby?