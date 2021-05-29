Cancel
FIRST LEGO League Cargo Connect sets revealed

By Jack Yates
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theme for the 2021/2022 First LEGO League has been revealed as transportation along with a pair of new sets made exclusively for the competition. Cargo Connect is the name of the FIRST LEGO League’s theme for 2021 with the tournament aiming to teach children about how cargo is transported from the manufacturer, sorted for the right destinations, and delivered to the right parties. It’s a process the LEGO Group is no doubt incredibly familiar with thanks to their multiple worldwide facilities producing the plastic bricks.

