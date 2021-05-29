Authorities working to identify human remains found in Fayette County on Wednesday

Authorities are now working to identify the human remains found in Fayette County on Wednesday. Fayette County Sheriff Chris Palmer says the remains have been turned over to a forensic anthropologist for identification purposes and he says they are awaiting the results. Sheriff Palmer says the case is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Zone 8 Investigations and they are the lead agency, as well as the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as they work to help determine cause and manner of death and Sheriff Palmer says his office is working assist ISP Zone 8 in the investigation.