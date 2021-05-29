James A. “Jim” McCarthy of Mukwonago passed away on May 22, 2021, at the age of 91. Jim was born May 6, 1930, in the city of West Bend, to Thomas and Eva (nee Greenheck) McCarthy. He spent his early years in Newburg until moving to Mukwonago in 1939. Since the age of 12, after his father’s death, he was engaged in running the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army in 1955. Jim was stationed in Okinawa until 1957. Upon being discharged from the Army, Jim met his future wife, Marilyn, at Muskego Beach Ballroom in January 1958. On November 8, 1958, he married Marilyn Strelecki in Waukesha. In 1960 they bought a farm in Mukwonago, which has been farmed ever since. Prior to farming full time he held various positions including construction foreman working on various churches, schools and the hospital in the greater Waukesha area and field technician for American Breeders Service. He was also a seed dealer for Dekalb & Hughes seed companies.