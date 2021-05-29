John R. Gerstl found peace on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on January 25, 1936, the son of John and Lenore (nee Sitter) Gerstl. John grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Messmer High School in 1954. He actively served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 and was very proud of his service here and overseas. John worked for Kohl’s Food Store as a produce manager and inspector for many years and had a reputation of being a hard-working, dedicated and personable employee who never missed a single day of work. His family recalls him leaving extra early for work every morning to enjoy a fresh made breakfast at George Webb and he enjoyed interacting with restaurant staff and other customers. They also sentimentally remember how much he enjoyed going to restaurants, picnics and drive-in movie theaters with family and friends. Some of his favorite restaurants were Mama Mia’s, The Fox & Hounds, Mader’s, Alioto’s, Pig’n Whistle and Karl and Gretchen’s Supper Club and he especially enjoyed breakfast at Schreiner’s and Perkins and frozen custard at Culver’s. His most frequented places for picnics were Friess, Golden and Green Lake beach sites and drive-in theatres were the Starlite, Victory and Bluemound. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed deer and duck hunting in fall and would joke that if anyone decided to get married during hunting season he’d have to miss the wedding! He also loved to swim, fish, play cards/games, work on his yard/house and visit with family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a hand or support them in times of need. John will be fondly remembered for his great story-telling, sense of humor and fun, hard-working, competitive and giving nature.