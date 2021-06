While walking through the dark tax forest, are you scared from the noises coming from Washington? Are any taxing animals out there who might be interested in eating things like, um, your income, your assets, your life insurance, and more? Yeah, there are probably taxing lions, and taxing tigers, and taxing bears out there. They are waiting to pounce! But can you do more than say “Oh my?” Yes. You should consider planning options that might deflect some of that threat.