Kynren: 'Emotional' return for open air history show cast

If the title leads you to expect hallmark Alan Ayckbourn split set and inventive staging, then his 85th full-length play will not disappoint. The action takes place in the kitchens and gardens of two homes in a north London terrace. As so often with Ayckbourn, there’s a twist – the houses occupy the same space but not the same time, at least not exactly. At No 15, sixtysomething brother and sister Rob and Alex are enduring lockdown in 2020. At No 17, twentysomething Lily is hoping her children are all right and waiting to hear news of her husband, Alf, who is overseas, with the “Fifth Royal Tanks… somewhere or other”; here, the year is 1942. In both houses, the date is 5 August. How can this be? “A tear in the fabric of the space-time continuum,” explains out-of-work actor Rob to Lily, his expertise based on playing bit parts in episodes of Doctor Who and Star Trek.