Kynren: 'Emotional' return for open air history show cast

A little more than two weeks after Immersive Everywhere announced that the actor would no longer be a part of its production of Doctor Who: Time Fracture Big Finish Productions pulled the release of the audio drama story Torchwood: Absent Friends that would've reunited his Captain Jack Harkness with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, John Barrowman has taken to Instagram to thank his fans for the "countless messages of support over the last few weeks" and how much that has meant to him- wrapping up with well-wishes for the holiday weekend. Immersive Everywhere and Big Finish's decisions came after allegations of inappropriate behavior on the Doctor Who set resurfaced, with Barrowman's post coming at a time when reports have surfaced that his future on Dancing on Ice is "in doubt" over other alleged incidents.