Triston McKenzie makes a 'good impression' in return: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are four Walk-Off Thoughts after a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers dropped Cleveland's record to 26-21. Triston McKenzie delivers after being re-called to the majors. The idea was to let Triston McKenzie have time to work on his command. The idea was to let him be able to pitch in Triple-A Columbus, where the only thing that really mattered was his progression and development and not the score or the pressure that comes with a major league setting.