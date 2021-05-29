‘Time of Turmoil’ Left Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris in Self-Doubt

Former Kiss guitarist VInnie Vincent said he believed he “really could have” rejoined the band around 1992, after he’d contributed material for their album Revenge. He emphasized that he was only talking from his own perspective, but spoke of the “natural team” energy that had been re-energized as he co-wrote with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley – despite the pair having fired him in 1984. He was credited on three Revenge tracks: “Unholy,” “Heart of Chrome” and “I Just Wanna." After the album’s release, however, he was accused of having reneged on a deal with Kiss, then went on to fail in a bid to sue them. Those events closed the door on any prospective reunion.