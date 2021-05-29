‘Time of Turmoil’ Left Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris in Self-Doubt

ROAR! Rock Of Angels has announced the signing of AIRFORCE to a multi-album deal. The history of AIRFORCE goes back over 40 years ago to 1979, to an East London-based band called EL-34 in which Chop Pitman and Tony Hatton played together first, and were able to gain ample live experiences with exciting gigs in legendary venues like the Marquee club, Ruskin Arms and Cart & Horses. After several years playing mostly London metal shows, the singer and drummer departed in 1986, leaving Chop and Tony looking for replacements. Chop's very good longtime friend, IRON MAIDEN mastermind Steve Harris, suggested his former drummer Doug Sampson, well known to all metal fans from IRON MAIDEN's first legendary studio recordings "Soundhouse Tapes". Steve arranged some studio time for himself, Chop, and Doug to have a rehearsal jam session together, and a slice of NWOBHM history was made: AIRFORCE was born.