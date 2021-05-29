Review: Rabbit Hole Mizunara Founder’s Collection Bourbon 15 Years Old

As recently as a few years ago, the Old Forester brand was known for the relative simplicity and straightforward nature of its product lineup, but those days have long since passed. Few major Kentucky bourbon producers have adapted better, or more quickly, to the era of limited release bourbon, both in terms of new year-round releases and special bourbons tied to promotions, anniversaries and annual releases. The last few years have seen Brown-Forman release their first barrel proof expressions of Old Forester, along with whiskeys such as the 150th Anniversary bottles, or this year’s first release of the 117 Series, High Angel’s Share. That’s in addition to sought-after limited releases such as the annual Birthday Bourbon release, and adding new entries to the year-round Whiskey Row series.