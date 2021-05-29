Cancel
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Fair cancelled for 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe “traditional” Wayne County Fair that was scheduled for August 9-14 in Palmyra will not take place for the second year in a row according to President Pamela Ferranti. The Board of Directors had been working with the Wayne County Department of Health to try and put on the annual Fair but given the New York State current guidelines and not enough time to develop the required sponsorships and donations, the Board made the decision to not have the traditional fair. However, the Board did elect to do a few outdoor events to bring the community together.

