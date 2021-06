The Oakland Athletics will play Game 3 of their 4-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, TX, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2:05 PM (EDT). The Athletics are coming to this game looking to rebound from a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Rangers on Wednesday. Oakland has won 20 of their first 33 road games overall and is sitting on a 45-31 record, taking up 2nd place in the American League West Division.