Roberto Alomar investigated for second sexual misconduct allegation

By Aaron Ferrer, ABC News
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Former 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Roberto Alomar is facing a new sexual misconduct claim against him according to ESPN. Melissa Verge alleges in a story published by the Toronto Star that while working as an 18-year-old volunteer at a youth baseball camp run by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, Alomar propositioned her for sex and pushed his body up against hers without her consent. Alomar was 46 at the time. The team has launched an investigation into the allegations.

