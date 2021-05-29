Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Athlon: Anonymous coaches share thoughts on NC State football entering 2021 season

By R. Cory Smith
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, the Athlon Sports magazine was released, previewing the 2021 college football season for every conference, every division and every program across the country. There are several notable features of the magazine every year, but the juiciest details are always from the anonymous coaches around the conference. In...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
210K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Florida State#American Football#Clemson Football#Duke Football#The Athlon Sports#Vip#Pack Pride#Click Here#Wake Forest Coach#Notre Dame#Fellow Acc Coaches#College Football Season#Nc State Football#Acc Opponents#Coaching Staffs#Syracuse#This Week#Baseball#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Lantern

Football: Ohio State begins season ticket sales for 2021 season

After the COVID-19 pandemic left Ohio Stadium largely empty during the 2020 season, fans will be welcomed back this fall. Ohio State announced Tuesday that season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale, with the seat selection process taking place in July. Outside of the general public, faculty...
College Sportshogville.net

i have Athlon and Lindy's College Football

Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... Athlon has us 44 Lindy's 59 Athlon picks us 6th in the west Lindy's 7th 1 good thing about Lindy's they have T Burks the 2nd WR in the nation Morgan and Pool in the top 10 at LB Catalon 8th at s.
Auburn, ALauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn football: Athlon Sports calls Tigers potential seven-eight win team

Expectations vary for what Auburn football is going to accomplish during the upcoming 2021 season this fall. The Tigers will have plenty of home-field advantages returning as the world emerges from the shadows of the darkness COVID-19 brought every facet of humanity for the past year and a half. 87,451 fans will be coordinating chants […]
Arizona Statesemoball.com

Arizona State baseball coach Smith out after 7 seasons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tracy Smith is out after seven seasons as Arizona State's baseball coach. Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Monday that the school and Smith had parted ways a day after the Sun Devils were bounced from the NCAA's Austin Regional. "Decisions like this are never easy to...
College Sportscaptainu.com

Top Strength Coaches Share Their Best Advice for High School Football Players

Every year, college football strength coaches get a new batch of freshmen they need to whip into shape. Some of these athletes did a great job with their high school football strength and conditioning program by either working with a strength coach or becoming knowledgeable lifters who know their way around the weight room. Others fall prey to broscience myths, only care about how much they can bench press and can’t squat or deadlift with decent form to save their lives.
Footballstar967.net

Mark Coglianese to Retire as Providence Catholic Football Coach Following 2021 Season

Providence Catholic Football Coach Mark Coglianese has announced that he will step down as head coach after the 2021 season. Coglianese has been coaching football at the school for 34-years, the last fifteen as the head coach. In his 15 years as Head Football Coach, he has recorded 103 wins and 62 losses for a 62% winning percentage. Coglianese has 11 Playoff appearances and won a state title in 2014. He is only the second head coach in the the 53-year history of Providence Catholic.
State College, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State: Beaver Stadium to be back at full capacity for upcoming football season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will be back at full capacity for the upcoming football season. According to Penn State Athletics, football season ticket holders will be notified via email beginning Tuesday, June 8 that 2021 football season tickets and non-refundable seat contribution invoices are available via Account Manager. The non-refundable seat contribution supports scholarships for Penn State’s more than 800 student-athletes through the Levi Lamb Fund. Details of the Nittany Lion Club single-game ticket presale, public single-game and student ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Anonymous opposing coaches open up about Ohio State in 2021

For two straight years now, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made it to the College Football Playoff, thanks to the talent on the field at most of, if not every, every position. The 2021 season will likely be the same for Ohio State, considering the talent on this year’s roster. Speaking anonymously to Athlon for their preseason college football magazine, one opposing coach revealed what is intimidating about the Buckeyes. “They’re scary in every phase, they’re scary situationally, they’re scary in warmups,” the coach said. “I don’t think anyone is close to their level of talent and execution in this league, and that’s because they’re really competing with themselves at this point, at least in terms of the conference. They’re competing against Clemson and Alabama and developing NFL guys. They’re so much bigger than the region.” Most will look at Ohio State’s 2021 roster and talk about everything that it…
chatsports.com

Coaches talk anonymously about recruiting against Kentucky

Recent struggles aside, Kentucky is still the team to beat on the recruiting trail in the SEC. As part of a summer-long series, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello asked a wide variety of coaches to share their thoughts on college basketball recruiting under the cloak of anonymity. The panel divided each conference into tiers, ranking programs in order of the best sales pitches for recruits and transfers.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

ESPN: Anonymous coaches talk Tennessee basketball recruiting

Tennessee basketball has become a destination for top basketball recruits over the last few years. Rick Barnes started slow on the trail in Knoxville, but his development of Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone seemed to open some doors on the recruiting side. Five five-star signatures and back to...
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Strength coach Dave Andrews transforms Iowa State football players

AMES — Iowa State strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews’ impact was minimized last year because of the pandemic. Andrews was hired by coach Matt Campbell at the end of the 2019 season but was unable to really make his mark during the offseason because no one was allowed in the facility. He did what he could, giving guys plans to workout from their homes, but even the nicest home gyms can’t replace an NCAA Division I weight room.
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Ohio State hangs on to top spot with Penn State at No. 2 entering busy June

STATE COLLEGE — The dead period is over, the quiet period has begun and college football is about to get particularly interesting on the recruiting trail. After recruiting went virtual for the past 15 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, prospects are visiting campuses this month, often for the first time, and there should be plenty of movement when it comes to commitments, visits and more in the coming weeks.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu named Athlon Third-Team All-American

The preseason awards keep piling up for NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. The sophomore was recently name a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports, which follows a slew of NFL Draft projections for Ekwonu in the first round for next year's class. The recognition isn't surprising, as Ekwonu's coming...