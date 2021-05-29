Athlon: Anonymous coaches share thoughts on NC State football entering 2021 season

For two straight years now, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made it to the College Football Playoff, thanks to the talent on the field at most of, if not every, every position. The 2021 season will likely be the same for Ohio State, considering the talent on this year’s roster. Speaking anonymously to Athlon for their preseason college football magazine, one opposing coach revealed what is intimidating about the Buckeyes. “They’re scary in every phase, they’re scary situationally, they’re scary in warmups,” the coach said. “I don’t think anyone is close to their level of talent and execution in this league, and that’s because they’re really competing with themselves at this point, at least in terms of the conference. They’re competing against Clemson and Alabama and developing NFL guys. They’re so much bigger than the region.” Most will look at Ohio State’s 2021 roster and talk about everything that it…