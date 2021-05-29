Bitcoin’s High Volatility Can Impact The US Stock Market: DBS Research

This Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will report on the interest rate and will tell about further plans for monetary policy. With inflation slowing on a monthly basis, analysts are confident that the Fed will not change anything and will keep monetary policy soft until at least August. On Friday, the rise in stock indices also confirmed these expectations. The S&P 500 increased by 0.19%, the NASDAQ jumped by 0.35%, and the Dow Jones remained at the same level. The companies from the technology, consumer services, and consumer discretionary sectors became the growth leaders.