Bitcoin’s High Volatility Can Impact The US Stock Market: DBS Research
While exploring BTC’s most volatile trading days in the past several months, DBS researchers concluded that bitcoin has indeed impacted the stock markets. Bitcoin is no longer regarded as a niche asset as its high price fluctuations impact the stock markets, concluded researchers from Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd. In a recent paper, they outlined the increased correlation between the two markets ever since BTC started to appreciate in value in late 2020.cryptopotato.com