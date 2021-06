Movie theaters are once again becoming the weekend hangout spot, signifying a slow return to normalcy in the post-pandemic era. With over half of all Americans having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, public spaces are opening up again. And with theaters reopening, many are jumping on the chance to sit in their over-air conditioned local theaters to watch a new movie on the big screen instead of their couch. Movie theater stocks are seeing an awful lot of movement as a result.