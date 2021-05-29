FOO FIGHTERS Design BROMPTON Bikes For Charity
Last month, it was announced that a selection of the world's top music artists are turning bike designers to create a set of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes. The bikes, designed by artists including LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, RADIOHEAD, Phoebe Bridgers and RISE AGAINST are to be offered through Greenhouse Auctions in an effort to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support live music crews affected by COVID-19 and the near total pause on concerts.www.blabbermouth.net