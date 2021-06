There is nothing sacred about high school being through 12th grade, four years of college, etc. I'd like to see the high school complete after 10th grade, 11/12/F/S be more akin to what prep schools and community colleges do now, and then 3-6 years of specialization after that for those who are so inclined. Since most serious students are doing "college level" work in 11th and 12th grades anyway through AP classes, why are we fighting it? Then those who are not on the college track can focus on their trade of choice.