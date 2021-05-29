Cancel
Komala Is Born Sleeping, Never Wakes Up And Then Dies Asleep

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Komala!. Komala Details. Type: Normal. Average Height: 1' 04" Average Weight: 43.9 lbs. First...

kotaku.com
