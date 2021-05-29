Komala Is Born Sleeping, Never Wakes Up And Then Dies Asleep

5:30 a.m. I am good at sensing what time it is by the way the morning light angles in through my bedroom window, by how loudly the birds sing, by how many cars rumble past on Old County Road as working folk start their day. I have been awakened by the muffled sound of my office phone ringing twice before going to voicemail. I am one of a dying breed. A solo veterinarian who lives at my home-based practice. I should have learned by now to turn off the office phone ringer at the end of the day, but I always forget. If I remember then I will forget to turn it back on tomorrow. So I just leave it on, surrendering to the fact that, with the hypervigilance born of being on call for the last 40 years, and being a mom to boot, I will never, ever sleep through those distant rings. After a moment of confusion, my mind clears enough to identify that it is Wednesday. On Wednesdays another Island veterinarian covers emergencies. A blanket of gratitude covers me as I close my eyes. Today, at least, I do not have to deal with someone’s early morning crisis.