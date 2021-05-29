Cancel
Creation Entertainment Postpones ‘Supernatural’ D.C. Convention to 2022!

By Katherine
nerdsandbeyond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creation Entertainment has announced the postponement of its Supernatural convention set to take place in the Washington D.C. area. Originally scheduled for this July, the convention will now take place August 12-14, 2022 at the same venue, the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, VA. Many...

