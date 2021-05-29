Creation Entertainment Postpones ‘Supernatural’ D.C. Convention to 2022!

For everyone out there excited for more City on a Hill, here’s where we come bearing some excellent news — more is on the way!. Today, Showtime confirmed that there will be another batch of episodes coming in 2022, with Tom Fontana poised to return as showrunner alongside much of the familiar cast and crew. While the live ratings for the series were never altogether fantastic, it did feel like the DVR and streaming numbers were enough to keep things going.