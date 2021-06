Jürgen Klopp will be like a kid at Christmas next season. Having ended the last campaign with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at centre-back, he will soon find himself with an abundance of world class options from which to choose. Ibrahima Konaté is an exciting new acquisition from Red Bull Leipzig. He will be joined by Virgil van Dijk, who is moving ever closer to a long-awaited return. There have been fewer updates on the progress of Joe Gomez, but he will also be in the mix at some stage.