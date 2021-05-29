Neil Critchley challenges his Blackpool players to turn a 'good season so far' into a GREAT one by defeating Lincoln in League One Play-Off Final at Wembley to rise to the Championship for first time in SIX years
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has challenged his squad to finish the job and secure promotion to the Championship with victory over Lincoln in the Sky Bet League One final at Wembley on Sunday. The Seasiders finished third in the table, and came through their semi-final against Oxford with a 6-3...www.chatsports.com