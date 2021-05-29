Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Neil Critchley challenges his Blackpool players to turn a 'good season so far' into a GREAT one by defeating Lincoln in League One Play-Off Final at Wembley to rise to the Championship for first time in SIX years

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpool boss Neil Critchley has challenged his squad to finish the job and secure promotion to the Championship with victory over Lincoln in the Sky Bet League One final at Wembley on Sunday. The Seasiders finished third in the table, and came through their semi-final against Oxford with a 6-3...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Critchley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Blackpool#Wembley#Kassam Stadium#Lincoln#League One Play Off Final#Oxford#Under 23s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Blackpool coach Critchley: Promotion justifies leaving Liverpool

Blackpool coach Neil Critchley says that promotion to the Championship shows he made the correct decision to leave Liverpool. Critchley was working as the Reds' Under-23s coach in March 2020, when he walked away to take charge at Blackpool. He helped the team to the play-offs and now the Championship...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Morecambe 1-0 Newport County (AET): Carlos Mendes Gomes scores play-off final winner from the spot after controversial penalty in extra-time as Shrimps seal promotion to League One for the first time in their 101-year history

A 107th-minute Carlos Mendes Gomes penalty propelled Morecambe past Newport County to League One for the first time in their 101-year history. A cagey 90 minutes which saw the Welsh side denied a clear-cut first-half penalty spilled into extra-time. And it took Mendes Gomes’ contentious spot-kick to banish past debt...
Sportschatsports.com

Loan Watch: Ballard wins League One play-off final

Blackpool F.C., Neil Critchley, Wembley Stadium, 2012 Football League One play-off Final, Lincoln, EFL Championship. Daniel Ballard helped Blackpool return to the Championship for the first time since 2015 following a 2-1 win over Lincoln in the League One play-off final at Wembley. Neil Critchley's men won five of their...
SoccerBBC

Norwich City dominate with six players in PFA Championship team of the year

Six Norwich City players have been included in the Professional Footballers' Association Championship team of the year. Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Oliver Skipp, Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were all picked by fellow players after helping Norwich to the title. Play-off winners Brentford had Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Six Man City players included in PFA Premier League team of the year

Six Manchester City players have been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year after they were crowned as champions for the third time in four years. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the only other teams represented in the PFA Premier League team of the year, with no Chelsea players making the cut.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Throwback: Scholes becomes the first England player sent off at Wembley

On June 5, 1999, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes became the first England player to ever be sent off at Wembley. Harry Maguire, against Denmark in October 2020, and Steven Gerrard, against Ukraine in September 2012, have since been shown red cards at the famous London stadium – but Scholes was the only Three Lions representative to ever be dismissed at the old one.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bukayo Saka named Arsenal's player of the season as 19-year-old starlet caps off dream week in which he scored his first England goal and was nominated for the PFA young player of the year award

Bukayo Saka has been named Arsenal's player of the season for the 2020-21 campaign. The 19-year-old, who recently scored his first England goal, enjoyed a stellar campaign at club level as he impressed in various positions. As reported by Arsenal's official website, Saka received 51 per cent of the vote...
Sportschatsports.com

Four Players Named In PFA League One Team Of The Year

Four members of Hull City’s title-winning squad have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year. Right-back Lewie Coyle, left-back Callum Elder, midfielder George Honeyman and forward Mallik Wilks have all been voted by their peers into the best XI of the 2020/21 season. The performances of...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Man Takes Laptop To Wembley So He Can Play FA Cup Final On Football Manager

A dedicated Football Manager fan travelled to Wembley Stadium with a laptop so he could play an FA Cup final...and lost on penalties. Alex, a 28-year-old Arsenal fan who lives in California, stumbled across National League strugglers Barnet by mistake during his years playing the game at university - and was desperate to help them climb the football pyramid.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Told To Sign Brentford's Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has had a very impressive season with Championship play-off winners Brentford. Toney was a massive part of Brentford gaining promotion to the Premier League, the 25-year-old scored an astounding 33 goals in 48 appearances in the Championship this season. Toney also managed to get and impressive 10 assists...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

It's almost time for the Championship, League One and League Two fixture list announcements! So when do the seasons start? What about cup competition? And who are the teams to look out for?

The domestic season has now come to a close, with the European Championships taking centre stage. The long-awaited tournament runs from June 11 until July 11, but the new domestic campaign is then right around the corner, with the English Football League to commence less than a month later. And...