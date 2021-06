The Milwaukee Bucks crossed their final regular season game off the schedule Sunday night with a 118-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. However, these were not your typical Bucks as the team was without every single routine starter along with P.J. Tucker, Bryn Forbes, and Bobby Portis. They were all initially slated to play, but once word came in that they had cemented their place as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, it abruptly became a rest night for practically the entire rotation.