It’s that time of year again. With the dust settling on another Premier League season, the moment has come to formally assign credit to the standout players and managers. The Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season shortlists tend to make the headlines: Trent Alexander-Arnold was a notable inclusion on the latter list. The full-back won the award last season, having contributed four goals and 13 assists on the way to Liverpool’s first top flight title in 30 years. While Mason Mount and Phil Foden look like the standout candidates to claim the honour this time around, it is testament to Alexander-Arnold’s quality that he still managed to make the cut in a season where he has come under increasing scrutiny.