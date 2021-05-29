Startup Helps Those Affected By Gangs And Gun Violence Find A Way Out

There is no question that there has been a recent uptick in violence in our city. I think many residents that have lived here their whole lives would probably agree with the statement, this is the worst it has been in a long time. There has always been a "code of the streets" to not snitch on anyone and to mind your own business. But, the question I have is, does that rule still apply when there are young teenage girls and little children getting hit by stray bullets?