The home of the brave and the (electric F-150) pickup truck

By legallysociable
legallysociable.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the talk of the electric Ford F-150, I ran into this statistic about sales of the current F-150:. Still, if you’re going to pick an electric ambassador to the gas-loving masses, it would be hard to do better than the F-150. The truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the country for decades; more than 2,450 Americans buy a new one every day.

legallysociable.com
Weathermarginalrevolution.com

The Ford F-150: An Electric Vehicle for Red America

The Ford F-150 truck has been America’s best selling vehicle for forty years! (Bubble test: Do you own one or know someone who does?) The new version, the F-150 Lightning, goes into production in 2022 and it’s electric. Even today there is still the whiff of “liberal America” around electric vehicles but what’s impressive about the Lightning isn’t that it’s electric, it’s that it’s a better truck. The Lightning, for example, can power a home and work appliances from its 11 outlets including a 240 volt outlet! Look at this brilliant ad campaign:
CarsWebProNews

Electric Ford F-150 Likely Has Longer Range Than Advertised

Buyers of the all-new electric F-150 may be in for a pleasant surprise, as critics believe it may have longer range than advertised. Ford introduced the electric F-150 to great fanfare, including a test drive by President Biden. The company is offering the truck in two variations, one with 230 miles of range, and one with 300.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Chevy C10 Pickup Truck You Can Bring Home

Classic Pickup trucks are an American icon in the automotive industry. With names as famous as the Chevy C10 along with various others, the culture that surrounds the classic truck market continues to grow and strengthen every day. The unfortunate reality is that classic trucks are becoming extremely hard to...
Carssustainabilityallianceaz.org

Electric Ford truck could power your home for three days

It will be the first electric vehicle, the company says, to serve as a “battery on wheels.” Ford says the extended battery in the more expensive version of the electric F-150 will be able to power a blacked-out home for three days. Potential users will likely have to pay to install a home integration system, price to be determined. During the rollout event, CEO Jim Farley cited recent ice storms in Texas, which have been blamed in part on climate change and which stunted the state's electric grid for five days, as a reason to pony up for the Lightning.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How the Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Is so Darn Cheap

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning caught our attention for two reasons: it is an electric full-size pickup, and it's set to wear a starting price of $41,669 when it goes on sale in May 2022. Weeks after the electric Lightning was unveiled to the public, people are still talking about...
Carsreviewgeek.com

Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning Could Far Exceed 300-Mile Range

If you were hoping for a little more than 300-miles per charge from Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning, we could have good news. According to reports, the F-150 Lightning may offer up to 450-miles on a single charge and only hit the estimated EPA 300-mile range while carrying 1,000 pounds of payload.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in electric pickup demand, poll says

A new poll shows that Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in consumer demand for electric pickup trucks. Over the last year since the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck scene has become more robust with the Rivian R1T getting a lower price, the Hummer EV becoming an option in the bigger and more expensive side of the market, and the launch of the F-150 Lightning, which hit the mark for many people.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Chief Engineer Linda Zhang Brought the World an Electric Pickup

Zhang came to the U.S. when she was eight years old without knowing any English. Now she’s the brains behind the Ford F-150 Lightning. If you're contemplating on buying a new pickup, the Ford F-150 is undoubtedly something that crossed your mind. It's one of Ford's most important vehicles and alone is more profitable than Nike and McDonald's. Soon, the product line will expand even more, offering the all-electric F-150 Lightning alongside a sea of Detroit-built steel sitting on dealer lots—and you have Linda Zhang to thank for that.
Travelcamperreport.com

Can The New Ford F-150 Electric Truck Tow A Travel Trailer?

Can The New Ford F-150 Electric Truck Tow A Travel Trailer?. If you’re a diehard Ford fan, or just want to keep up to date with the latest automotive news, you may have heard of the upcoming F-150 Lightning from Ford. This is an innovative electric vehicle that is currently being prepared for a nationwide launch. However, one of the major questions on everyone’s mind is: Can the F-150 tow a travel trailer?
CarsRoad & Track

Ford Hints at Another Electric Pickup Truck Smaller Than the EV F-150

Back in May, Ford announced two new modular architectures for its upcoming lineup of EVs. One of those architectures is meant for rear- and all-wheel drive utility applications—the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, various pickups and vans, and a yet-unnamed SUV that might be a Bronco. Among the silhouettes shown in that announcement was something that looks like a small pickup, and sure seems to resemble the recently-revealed Ford Maverick.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: RE: Article in Sunday Star of May23; Ford hopes F-150 fans Will Embrace Electric

I saw two “empty” Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in front of the new, snazzy Hilton hotel in front of TCC. Who can afford an EV in Tucson, AZ., a right-to-work state? Maybe doctors, lawyers and politicians? Someday our left-leaning liberals in D.C. may force battery or wind-powered vehicles on us Americans? The Ford F-150 EV is the newest idea/joke to come out of Michigan. I even saw our newest President driving one on evening Network TV. Can he still drive? If you have $40,000 you can plunk that cash down over at Jim Click/Holmes-Tuttle. Of course that would be the stripped-down version! Also saw four (4) EV charging hoses in front of the TEP high-rise on Broadway. Nobody “charging” there either! What a waste of parking space. Gas guzzlers can’t stop or park there legally. Maybe our elected in Washington can give us more Covid dollars to get Ev’s?
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Earnhardt Ford Announces That The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Will Be The First Affordable All-Electric Commercial Pickup Truck At Their Dealership

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-electric Ford F-150 is coming soon, and it is defying expectations in terms of the expected price and the expected horsepower. The official announcement was made at Ford World Headquarters in Detroit. This surprising development places Ford at the forefront of electric commercial vehicles. It will now have an E-Transit electric van and the revolutionary 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.
Carsautoinfluence.com

Tips For First Time Ford F-150 Owners

In the last several years, the sale of pickups in the United States has grown exponentially. There are several reasons why interest in owning a pickup has surged lately, but we will get to that a little later. The reason people are lining up to buy a pickup truck isn’t that they offer great fuel economy, and they are easy to park in a tight spot, but these reasons aren’t slowing down the interest in pickup trucks. There is something that is truly American about driving a pickup truck, and let’s face it, driving a pickup truck does look super fun. But before you set out to purchase a brand new 2021 Ford F-150, there are a few things you should know. Keep in mind that driving a pickup truck isn’t the same as cruising around in a Hyundai Elantra. In fact, driving an F-150 is a whole different level of excitement, and you should be prepared for the adventure. Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you have never driven or owned a pickup truck.