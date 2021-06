Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said his goal this offseason is to understand the offensive system inside and out. “I want to just master the offense,” Lawrence said, via Jaguars.com. “I want to have complete control, know everything and be comfortable. You can’t really play free and play really well if you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s the goal, to master the offense by the time training camp comes around so in training camp we can focus everything forward on being the best team we can come August 14 and then going on into the regular season as well.