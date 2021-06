The Transportation Security Agency (TSA), a part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recently announced that it is issuing mandatory cybersecurity requirements for the pipeline sector. The announcement comes in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that led the company to shut down its pipeline for 11 days, leading to fuel shortages on the East Coast. The company paid a $4 million ransom, but it’s been reported that the decryption keys they received didn’t work very well, and most of the recovery was affected from the company’s own backup systems.