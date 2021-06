Your villagers will need something to drink when they’re not too busy taking care of their settlement in Going Medieval. A common beverage that was only available for people to drink in the Medieval area was anything with alcohol in it, so you would commonly drinking ale or wine in the morning with their breakfast. The same thing works in Going Medieval. You want to make sure your alcohol stores are always ready, and ale, beer, and wine are some of the best beverages you can make when you’re starting off with your settlement.