Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Levels of Democracy

By John Richard Schrock Emporia
Emporia gazette.com
 26 days ago

When asked about having the right amount of democracy, the citizens of Taiwan, South Korea and China topped the list! To Americans, the Democracy Perception Index 2021 data released earlier this month was a surprise. South Korea and Taiwan are recognized as having forms of democracy, but why do mainland Chinese also think that they have the “right amount” of democracy?

www.emporiagazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Representative Democracy#China Zhi Gong Party#Americans#Pnc Committee#The Youth League#The Communist Party#Chinese Peasants#The Jiusan Society#The Nazi Party#Kuomintang Party#Nationalists#Non Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Americas
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Democracy Is Surprisingly Easy to Undermine

Here’s a quiz: Which world leader made the following statements?. “We are witnessing the greatest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy.”. “This may be the most important speech I’ve ever made. I want to provide an update on our...
Advocacylatestnewspost.com

‘Goddess of democracy’ released from Hong Kong jail

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been released from prison after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city’s 2019 anti-government protests. The 24-year-old activist, known as the ‘goddess of democracy’ was convicted with her long-time activist colleague Joshua Wong for their involvement...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anglosphere democracy still matters

In August 1941, a Democratic American president and a Conservative British prime minister met on the deck of HMS Prince of Wales off the coast of Newfoundland and sketched out the principles that would govern the post-war order. What became known as the Atlantic Charter was never written down or...
Advocacyh-net.org

Democracy in Action: Past and Present Movements

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. Asian History / Studies, Chinese History / Studies, Human Rights, Political Science, Political History / Studies. As democratic forces continue to face serious setbacks in Hong Kong and Myanmar, we look at these two protest movements...
Presidential ElectionThe Daily Score

Becoming a Democracy: From Our Lips to Your Ears

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, many of us—in Cascadia and beyond—have found occasion to ask some critical questions about US democracy. How did we get here? Can we truly call this system a democracy? What happens next? How can the United States meet the promise of its democratic values?
PoliticsTwin Falls Times-News

Brugger: The Shell Game of Pseudo-Democracy

Democracy as a form of government has historically and practically more than one design. The essential meaning of government by the people is less workable with large numbers of citizens. The United States was the first modern country to design a government with no place for hereditary power. Other countries have followed. We each directly elect people who write the law. The United States indirectly votes for our CEO and Head of State because each state appoints electors to express the will of the people at a final election in our Nation’s capital.
Politicsbleedingheartland.com

Next up: Democracy Defenders of America

Julie Stauch is a longtime Democratic campaign staffer and candidate consultant. Democracy Defenders of America is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. -promoted by Laura Belin. The Annenberg Institute published the results of their 2020 annual Civics Knowledge Survey to coincide with Constitution Day on September 17. Only 51 percent of respondents...
Politicskiowacountysignal.com

Letter to the Editor: We are not a Democracy, we are a Constitutional Republic

In response to the letter written by Ruby Howell on Wednesday May 5, 2021 in the Pratt Tribune, page eight, I have some comments. She has stated the Constitution of the United States is a "social document." She did not define "a social document." It is in fact a contract between the 50 States and the Federal government. In the eight articles and sections the powers that are to be vested in the three branches of the Federal government. Our Constitution replaces the lost Articles of Confederation which preceded it. It is a contract of 50 states under the restrictions of the ordinances of the Constitution. The concepts embody the whole concept of freedom.
Societyncadvertiser.com

Letter: Democracy or capitalist dictatorship?

In his commentary (“On evil, the white identity crisis and how democracy ends,” June 10), Frank S. Robinson makes a moral case for saving democracy. According to him, our democracy turned sour in 2016. Before that, we embodied the “rule of law, democracy, and human rights." We’re told not to...
Politicscajnewsafrica.com

Democracy again the biggest winner in Malawi politics

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THE appointment of new commissioners to Malawi’s elections management body is the latest highlight in the country’s democracy coming of age and is a tactful move by President Lazarus Chakwera to mend rifts between the rival political parties. It also paves way for the way for...
Politicsarxiv.org

A systems framework for remedying dysfunction in U.S. democracy

Democracy often fails to meet its ideals, and these failures may be made worse by electoral institutions. Unwanted outcomes include polarized institutions, unresponsive representatives, and the ability of a faction of voters to gain power at the expense of the majority. Various reforms have been proposed to address these problems, but their effectiveness is difficult to predict against a backdrop of complex interactions. Here we outline a path for systems-level modeling to help understand and optimize repairs to U.S. democracy. Following the tradition of engineering and biology, models of systems include mechanisms with dynamical properties that include nonlinearities and amplification (voting rules), positive feedback mechanisms (single-party control, gerrymandering), negative feedback (checks and balances), integration over time (lifetime judicial appointments), and low dimensionality (polarization). To illustrate a systems-level approach we analyze three emergent phenomena: low dimensionality, elite polarization, and anti-majoritarianism in legislatures. In each case, long-standing rules now contribute to undesirable outcomes as a consequence of changes in the political environment. Theoretical understanding at a general level will also help evaluate whether a proposed reform's benefits will materialize and be lasting, especially as conditions change again. In this way, rigorous modeling may not only shape new lines of research, but aid in the design of effective and lasting reform.
ChinaWNMT AM 650

Aquino, son of Philippine democracy icons, dies at 61

MANILA (Reuters) – Benigno Aquino, the only son of the Philippines’ two enduring democracy icons and a former president of the Southeast Asian country, died in a Manila hospital on Thursday. He was 61. Known popularly as Noynoy, he rode a wave of public emotion all the way to the...
Chinaworldcatholicnews.com

Pro-democracy newspaper to close in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will print its final edition “no later than Saturday,” bosses confirmed on June 23, after police froze accounts and arrested staff using a new national security law. Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing’s side, with unapologetic support for the city’s pro-democracy...
PoliticsTulsa World

Letter: Exactly who is circumventing democracy?

The letter "Putting party above country can't be forgotten," (June 7) begins with the noble ideals of reasoning together and putting truth before party. Then, it immediately violates those ideals by claiming the high road for an investigation into the Jan 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The letter states...
Congress & CourtsLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: GOP is a danger to American democracy

It is not hyperbolic to say Republicans are a danger to our democracy. Republicans have undercut the rule of law, refused to recognize separation of powers and undercut our free and fair elections. Republicans used the Department of Justice to go after people they perceive as enemies — anyone who...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The administrators of U.S. democracy are under attack

EVEN IN normal times, the work of election officials is unglamorous, unheralded and often underpaid. Former president Donald Trump and the Republicans who have embraced his lie that Democrats stole the 2020 election are making their jobs not only more difficult but potentially dangerous, too. This is an underappreciated threat to U.S. democracy.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Political compromise in a democracy is not a moral evil

A Reflection for the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. I killed a rabbit. Last Sunday, as I was driving a county road to early Mass. I swerved, but it had shot out from the roadside growth as though aiming for my car wheels. The sound of the body hitting the tires still oppresses me.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China 'Cannot Be Stopped by Anyone,' Beijing Defense Official Warns U.S.

China's growth "cannot be stopped by anyone," a Chinese official declared on Thursday as he warned the United States against any further contact with Taiwan. Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, also fired off bellicose comments at democratic Taiwan, saying its future lied in "national unification" with the mainland.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Leaking the Pentagon Papers Was an Assault on Democracy

It is an axiom that governmental secrecy is antithetical to democratic self-rule. But it is also an axiom that secrecy is crucial to the conduct of statecraft. The 50th anniversary of the publication of the Pentagon Papers by The New York Times provides an occasion to consider what happens when the two axioms collide. The case of Daniel Ellsberg, perhaps the most celebrated leaker in our history, reveals the ambiguities stemming from a tension that can never be satisfactorily resolved.