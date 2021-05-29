Cancel
WWE

The Usos Earn Title Shot, Mysterios Retain and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

By The Doctor Chris Mueller
Bleacher Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's SmackDown leaned heavily into the tag team division, with both the men's and women's divisions getting serious attention. The Usos reunited to battle The Street Profits in a fantastic opening bout. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins did their best, but it wasn't enough to overcome The Usos' experience.

bleacherreport.com
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 4th, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Attacks Mysterios On Smackdown, Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews Clip

– Roman Reigns got involved in The Usos’ battle with Rey and Dominik Mysterio on this week’s WWE Smackdown, attacking the tag champs. The Mysterios defended their titles against the Usos twice on tonight’s show, with the first match being nullified after Dominik with a rollup but it was shown that Jimmy Uso’s shoulder was up. Reigns demanded that Jey and Jimmy make it right and they had another match in the main event, which saw Reigns come out and assault the champions:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/5 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Heyman warns Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens lays out his mission, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guest: Kevin Owens, Street Profits, and Paul Heyman commentary segment. – The show opened with Kayla welcoming us to Talking Smack and as the camera focused on the set, we see flowers and a big Happy Birthday balloon as it will be Kayla’s birthday on Monday. Even Paul was caught up in the moment and though he said he would regret it, he wished Kayla a happy birthday. As Kayla defended the fact that she was celebrating her birthday “weekend,” she and Paul did their normal bantering back and forth, which I still feel is the best part of the show. Just before they headed into break, Paul grabbed the big, helium-filled birthday balloon and proceeded to try and crush it…he didn’t succeed, as Kayla looked on with both horror and amusement.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.4.21

It’s time for a double title show as the Intercontinental and Tag Team Titles are on the line. First up Apollo Crews is defending against Kevin Owens with Commander Azeez else barred from ringside. Next up, likely in the main event, the Usos get their shot against Dominik and Rey Mysterio in what could be a pretty awesome match. Let’s get to it.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, another Friday so another episode of WWE Smackdown. Hell in a Cell is coming up quickly, and our Tribal Chief doesn’t even have a whiff of a match. Logically it will be Jimmy Uso in some capacity they could just as easily go with Jey vs. Jimmy. Speaking of the Uso’s, tonight they get a tag team title shot against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Some kind of turn from Jey, or Roman getting involved to put Jimmy in his place, seems like a no brainer but you never know these days. Kevin Owens is moving ahead with his title shot against Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, this time with Commander Azeez banned from ringside. With the recent roster cuts there are only 7 active women on the Smackdown side of things, so expect a makeshift tag team to battle Natalya and Tamina to remind us that Natalya and Tamina exist, and Bianca Belair will probably be here to deal with a cackling Bayley. We also might get something related to Seth Rollins and Cesaro, assuming WWE doesn’t just completely ignore Cesaro again. Smackdown needs some kind of directions coming up on Hell in a Cell and if they don’t start moving that direction tonight they’ll be rushing a lot of things in the coming weeks.
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.05.21 – Kevin Owens Wants a Title, and Paul Heyman Warns Rey Mysterio, Plus More!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and is joined, as always, by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Apparently it is Kayla’s birthday as the set is decorated with balloons and Kayla has been gifted flowers. Heyman reluctantly wishes her a Happy Birthday and Kayla says technically it her birthday is Monday. Heyman questions her saying it’s her birthday weekend. “So you mother was in labor for 72 hours and your head popped out and it took 71 hours and 59 more minutes for the rest of the body to come out.” He rants about birthday weekends as it is a birthDAY. He jumps in to make fun of his age before Kayla gets the chance to make that joke. He is not okay with Kayla celebrating a birthday month. He also doesn’t understand why a big deal is made about the person celebrating the birthday as the mother did all the work. “Give your mother’s womb the presents.” Kayla says her parents were very proud and Heyman says it’s because she sits next every week to a legend.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Deals With Disappointment

WWE Smackdown competed once again with AEW Dynamite on Friday night. If you didn't have two-to-four hours to watch wrestling last night, worry not: we we've compiled all the video clips from Smackdown for this recap, and we'll tell you which ones to watch and which ones to skip. Roman...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Usos challenge Mysterios for Tag Team Titles with pressure from Reigns to deliver, Crews vs. Owens for IC Title, Belair, Profits, Carmella, Boogs (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including The Usos challenging The Mysterios for Smackdown Tag Team Titles with pressure from Roman Reigns to deliver, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for IC Title, plus promos from Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Carmella, Sami Zayn, and even Rick Boogs.
WWEf4wonline.com

Two title matches set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Two title matches will take place on next week's episode of SmackDown. WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their titles against The Usos on SmackDown next Friday. The episode will also feature an Intercontinental Championship match with Apollo Crews defending against Kevin Owens. Crews' bodyguard Commander Azeez will be banned from ringside for the IC title match.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens has already found his new job after WWE

One of the most particular and most original characters of the WWE TV screens is that Canadian who has already passed through the ranks of the evilest babyfaces and heels on several occasions, with Kevin Owens, currently one of the most victorious faces of the Smackdown upper card, who hasn't still managed to reach a title that has counted for quite some time.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Audience Slightly Down

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown was steady with the previous week, while viewership was down a touch. Friday’s show scored a final adjusted rating of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.928 million viewers, which is even with and down less than 1% from last week’s 0.5 demo rating and 1.933 million viewers.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/29 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Rey and Dominik talk the Usos and their future, Bayley makes case for a rematch, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guest: Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, and a Paul Heyman commentary segment. – Kayla Braxton welcomed us back to Talking Smack proclaiming that it is beginning to feel like summer, all as a lead up to promoting that Summerslam will be taking place on August 21st though neither she nor Paul would say where it would be held. Kayla and Paul went on for a bit about this followed by Kayla recapping Smackdown, notably the Usos victory over the Street Profits. Paul while not effusive, was very complimentary of their victory over a very solid team of the Street Profits. Kayla also touched on the Seth Rollins angle during this bit. Paul again “flirted” with Kayla, approaching the line of creepy but not quite crossing it, despite the mention of handcuffs.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops On 5/28/21

The numbers were down for WWE SmackDown heading into the holiday weekend. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown on May 28 drew 1.755 million viewers, which is down from 1.83 million viewers the show drew the week prior. Friday's SmackDown posted a 0.4 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, slightly...
WWEf4wonline.com

Ratings notes: WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite

- SmackDown drew 1.883 million viewers on Fox for the June 4 episode of the show, down 2.3 percent from the previous week. The show drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is the same number it had done the previous two weeks in that category. Year-over-year, SmackDown...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rey Mysterio Recalls Dominik Mysterio’s Debut At WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut last year at SummerSlam when he worked a match with Seth Rollins. In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rey Mysterio talked about the match. “Everything just kind of evolved so quickly, and he was given the opportunity to debut...
WWEringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Destroying Rey & Dominik Mysterio On WWE Smackdown

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio defended their Smackdown Tag Team Titles against The Usos to open the show. While the Myserios ended up winning the match, the decision was overturned after it was revealed that Uso’s shoulder was...