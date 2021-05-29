The Usos Earn Title Shot, Mysterios Retain and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Well everyone, another Friday so another episode of WWE Smackdown. Hell in a Cell is coming up quickly, and our Tribal Chief doesn’t even have a whiff of a match. Logically it will be Jimmy Uso in some capacity they could just as easily go with Jey vs. Jimmy. Speaking of the Uso’s, tonight they get a tag team title shot against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Some kind of turn from Jey, or Roman getting involved to put Jimmy in his place, seems like a no brainer but you never know these days. Kevin Owens is moving ahead with his title shot against Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, this time with Commander Azeez banned from ringside. With the recent roster cuts there are only 7 active women on the Smackdown side of things, so expect a makeshift tag team to battle Natalya and Tamina to remind us that Natalya and Tamina exist, and Bianca Belair will probably be here to deal with a cackling Bayley. We also might get something related to Seth Rollins and Cesaro, assuming WWE doesn’t just completely ignore Cesaro again. Smackdown needs some kind of directions coming up on Hell in a Cell and if they don’t start moving that direction tonight they’ll be rushing a lot of things in the coming weeks.