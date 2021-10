When Loki premiered on Disney+ in the summer of 2021, Marvel fans everywhere were pretty excited. Although the character existed long before the series, the show was the first time viewers got to see him be brought to life in his own show. Based on a mythical god of the same name, Loki is a mischievous character who is always trying to trick others. At the same time, however, he also has dreams of becoming king. Although he has become a very popular character, there are quite a few fans who can’t help but feel like Marvel somewhat mislead them when it comes to Loki and his story. There were quite a few details in the TV series that didn’t match previous information viewers had been given about the character. Did Marvel lie to viewers about Loki? Keep reading to find out a few areas where they may have stretched the truth.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO