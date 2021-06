“On a warm summer’s evening, on a train bound for nowhere, I met up with a gambler, we were both too tired to sleep. So we took turns at staring out at the darkness at the window, till boredom overtook us and he began to speak… ((Chorus)) You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em… know when to fold ‘em! Know when to walk away… and know when to run. You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table. There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done!” Lyrics excerpted from “The Gambler” by country music singer Kenny Rogers — November 1978.